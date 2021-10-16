MonetaryUnit One Day Volume Reaches $2,891.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.57 million and $2,891.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00114426 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 235,518,464 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

