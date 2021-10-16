Mooncoin (MOON) Achieves Market Cap of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00305514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

