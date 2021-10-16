MoonSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.10 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $113,030.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.00308485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,260,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,240,326 coins. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

