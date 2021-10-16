Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,935,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,017 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 4.5% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned 0.22% of Morgan Stanley worth $360,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after acquiring an additional 830,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979,125 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after acquiring an additional 465,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

MS traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.14. 11,678,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,057,710. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

