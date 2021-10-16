Morningstar, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend by 64.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $274.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $176.75 and a fifty-two week high of $288.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.51.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 250 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.68, for a total value of $69,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,793 shares of company stock worth $65,065,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morningstar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Morningstar worth $24,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

