mStable USD Market Capitalization Achieves $41.72 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001663 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.72 million and approximately $1.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.77 or 0.99962923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.48 or 0.00737841 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

