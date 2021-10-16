MVL (MVL) Reaches Market Cap of $207.51 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, MVL has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $207.51 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00044721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00204132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00092979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,266,905,269 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

