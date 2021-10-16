Myriad (XMY) Market Capitalization Tops $6.56 Million

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $81,511.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,802,185,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.