Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$12.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings of ($12.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($14.25) to ($11.10). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($22.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($59.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($60.09) to ($58.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($35.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($51.36) to ($28.87). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.61) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.10 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 49.81% and a negative net margin of 32.63%.

NBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.68. 106,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $994.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.64. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $133.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after purchasing an additional 165,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after purchasing an additional 379,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.