Namecoin Price Down 4.1% Over Last Week (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $10,507.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00002463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,034.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $627.13 or 0.01027506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.02 or 0.00314618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.38 or 0.00280791 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00037185 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

