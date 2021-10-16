Nano Price Tops $5.36 (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $5.36 or 0.00008855 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $714.63 million and approximately $21.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.76 or 0.06293485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.52 or 0.00304662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $620.60 or 0.01024657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00088637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $267.02 or 0.00440864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.00314380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00279909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.