NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NanoFlex Power stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. NanoFlex Power has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of photovoltaic technologies, which enable thin-film solar products. Its technology includes gallium arsenide, organic photovoltaics, and intellectual property. The company was founded on January 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

