NAOS Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.97 Million (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002043 BTC on major exchanges. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and approximately $601,526.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

