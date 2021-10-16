Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC cut its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140,590 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Napco Security Technologies worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,646,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,323,692.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock worth $2,959,465. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NSSC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.60. 72,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,687. The company has a market cap of $818.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

