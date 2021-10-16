Natixis Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

