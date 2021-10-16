Natixis Has $12.21 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,316 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 231,092 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EOG Resources by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after buying an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $4,673,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 45,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

