Neblio (NEBL) Achieves Market Cap of $24.26 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Neblio has a total market cap of $24.26 million and $625,202.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00002213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048063 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00020942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005680 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,437,289 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,299 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.