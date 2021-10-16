Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $421.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

CVNA traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,969. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $3,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 686,157 shares of company stock worth $235,887,356 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

