Nervos Network One Day Volume Reaches $35.64 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $463.49 million and approximately $35.64 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,711.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.00 or 0.06357947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00307183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $634.89 or 0.01045742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00090277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.37 or 0.00445341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.97 or 0.00312899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00284847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004785 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,073,307,840 coins and its circulating supply is 28,225,553,036 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.