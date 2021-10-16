NEST Protocol Trading Down 8.8% This Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $25.07 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00206015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00092821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

