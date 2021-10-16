Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Generac worth $56,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 257.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $451.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.02 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.41.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

