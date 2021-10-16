Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 125,536 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $50,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after buying an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in Micron Technology by 117.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Micron Technology by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,317,471 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $536,858,000 after purchasing an additional 955,142 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

