Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 16,188 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,928 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $49,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $843.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $746.14 and its 200 day moving average is $687.44. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.11 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

