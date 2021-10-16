Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $51,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,378,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,448,000 after acquiring an additional 182,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 301,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $55.61 and a twelve month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

