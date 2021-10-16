Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.16% of Cintas worth $61,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 4.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $416.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $419.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.