Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $55.75 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $55,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.53.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.69.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

