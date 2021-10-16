Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 1,112,599 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112,599 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 12.49% of Quantum worth $49,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quantum by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 41,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $224,335.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.61 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

