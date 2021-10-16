Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Starwood Property Trust worth $60,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 125,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,613,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

