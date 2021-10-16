Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 115,860 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,860 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.37% of NortonLifeLock worth $59,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,835,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after buying an additional 168,548 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after buying an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.