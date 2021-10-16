Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 45,802 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,802 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.85% of Leggett & Platt worth $58,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

