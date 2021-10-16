Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Achieves $565.26 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $565.26 million and $8.26 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00076081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,955.59 or 1.00029428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,832.13 or 0.06288601 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00027530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,005,656 coins and its circulating supply is 574,005,072 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

