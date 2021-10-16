New BitShares (NBS) Hits Market Cap of $62.46 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 69.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 78.4% against the dollar. New BitShares has a market cap of $62.46 million and approximately $311.19 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00109302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,109.39 or 1.00146607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.27 or 0.06231188 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00026864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

