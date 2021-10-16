New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.31. New Jersey Mining shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 23,152 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

