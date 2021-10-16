Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Newmont worth $39,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $255,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.03. 6,259,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,514,118. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

