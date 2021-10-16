Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,872,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,877 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of Newmont worth $689,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $57.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,259,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,118. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.36.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,277 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

