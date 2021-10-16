Newton (NEW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.77 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Newton has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00077316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00109098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,979.99 or 0.99954588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,833.37 or 0.06283416 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00027513 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

