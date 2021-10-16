NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits One Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $620.60 or 0.01024657 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.41 or 0.00314380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.53 or 0.00279909 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00017303 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00037266 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

