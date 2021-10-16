NEXT (NEXT) Trading 9.2% Higher This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $839,631.37 and approximately $62.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00309982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

