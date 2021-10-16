NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Short Interest Update

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the September 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 74.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 32,606 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in NextDecade by 37.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $615,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 544,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,662. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of -0.01.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that NextDecade will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

