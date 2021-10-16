NFT Alley Price Hits $0.29 on Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $150,888.88 and approximately $193,130.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 36.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00075750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00108510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,259.47 or 0.99932198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,859.14 or 0.06295385 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025982 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

