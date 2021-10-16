NFT Index (NFTI) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.65 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,638.12 or 0.02702809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Index has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $53,391.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.06 or 0.00207994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00093059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

