NFTify (N1) Market Cap Hits $1.15 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $164,623.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00070257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00110845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,795.70 or 1.00122389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.20 or 0.06363816 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00027261 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

