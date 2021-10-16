NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 33.4% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $158.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.80 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

