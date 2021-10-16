Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.16% of Nikola worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Nikola by 331.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.66. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock worth $63,440,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.