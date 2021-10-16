NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.33

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.33 and traded as low as $17.09. NIPPON STL & SU/S shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 2,065 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

