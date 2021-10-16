NIX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, NIX has traded 4% lower against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $34,903.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

