NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NNGRY stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. NN Group has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $2.2197 dividend. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNGRY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NN Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

