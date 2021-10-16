Non-Fungible Yearn Hits 24 Hour Volume of $102,220.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.86 or 0.00059155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $102,220.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.46 or 0.00206323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00092749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,124 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

