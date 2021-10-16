Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.86

Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and traded as low as $17.27. Nordex shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 615 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on NRDXF shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Nordex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

