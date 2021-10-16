Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.14% of Northern Trust worth $33,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $120.86. 1,007,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,522. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.81.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

